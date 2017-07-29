Dr. Jennifer Axe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Axe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA.
- 1 1650 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions (215) 914-2600
I have been seeing Dr. Axe for a couple of years on occasion and very often these past several months due to my pregnancy. She will be delivering my baby. I have a lot of questions for her and she has been very informative. She does run behind and I've had to wait anywhere from 10 min to over an hour, but I also have more patience than most and I realize Dr's do run behind. She is very pleasant and upbeat. I would recommend her.
Dr. Axe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Axe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Axe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axe.
