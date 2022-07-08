Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD

Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Bailey works at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.