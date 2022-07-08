Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
1
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-2441
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial12505 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-9299
3
Frisco Obstretics & Gynecology PA4401 Coit Rd Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey is kind and personable. She was patient and listened to all my concerns. She addressed all of my needs and I appreciated her thorough explanations.
About Dr. Jennifer Bailey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043244403
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
