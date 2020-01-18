See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD

Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr

Dr. Bain works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bain's Office Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing
Dementia Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing
Dementia Evaluation

Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Assessment Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Endurance Development Exercise Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurogenetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Developmental Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
SpeechEasy® Evaluation Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2020
    Dr Bain and her team are wonderful people! Dr Bain is a brilliant physician !!!!!!! Dr Bain and her team care about children and their families . From the time you enter her office your are greeted with kindness . I am very grateful that we are under her care.
    — Jan 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    English, Spanish
    1942599154
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Hackensack University Medical Center
    Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
