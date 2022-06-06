Overview

Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Revlon Breast Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.