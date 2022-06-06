See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at Revlon Breast Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Revlon Breast Center
    100 Medical 310 Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3453
  2. 2
    Rome Jutabha MD Prof Corp
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-8791
  3. 3
    UCLA Beverly Hills Cancer Center
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 562-0980
  4. 4
    UCLA Breast Center
    100 Medical Plz # 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-2144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2022
    I had the greatest experience with Dr. Baker. I have only words of gratitude and appreciation for everything she has done for me during my time as a patient at UCLA. She is an excellent surgeon and was very informative and knowledgeable about our concerns. She was very understanding of our situation and was careful to listen to all our concerns. Her approach and her conduct made me feel very confident and I had no worries while I was under her care. Her staff was very kind and were very accommodating towards us. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a breast surgeon.
    M.P. — Jun 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447504121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

