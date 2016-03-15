Overview of Dr. Jennifer Balash, MD

Dr. Jennifer Balash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Balash works at TRE MEDICAL, LTD in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Multiple Gestation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.