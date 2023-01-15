Overview of Dr. Jennifer Balde, MD

Dr. Jennifer Balde, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Meml Mc and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Balde works at Smart Comprehensive Health in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Pasco, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Limb Swelling and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

