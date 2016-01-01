Dr. Jennifer Balucan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balucan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Balucan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 596-7401
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Ucla Med Center
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Dr. Balucan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balucan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balucan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balucan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Balucan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balucan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balucan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balucan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.