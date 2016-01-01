Overview of Dr. Jennifer Balucan, MD

Dr. Jennifer Balucan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Balucan works at UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.