Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD

Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bayer works at University Wisconson Hospial Cl in Madison, WI with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.