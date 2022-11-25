Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Bayer's Office Locations
Uwh - Csc600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-6400
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1129 Merrillville Rd, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 213-6630Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 65 year old man who is in pretty good shape. I have had ongoing shoulder issues with my right shoulder. Dr Bayer's staff was able to schedule an appointment in a timely fashion. After some X-rays were taken Dr. Bayer decided that a very conservative approach would be best. She is very professional and personable. I felt at ease the moment she introduced herself to me. I would gladly recommend her and her staff to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Jennifer Bayer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073724548
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Lafayette College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
