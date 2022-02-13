Dr. Jennifer Baynosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baynosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Baynosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Baynosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Locations
Unlv Medicine1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 961-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Univ. Medical Center1800 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On time, very informative, spent time explaining procedure, prognosis, and future treatment. very friendly
About Dr. Jennifer Baynosa, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184748212
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baynosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baynosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baynosa speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baynosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baynosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baynosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baynosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.