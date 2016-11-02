Overview of Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO

Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Colleton Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Beatty works at The Breast Place in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.