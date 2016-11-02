See All General Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO

General Surgery
4.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO

Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Colleton Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Beatty works at The Breast Place in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beatty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Breast Place
    4975 Lacross Rd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-1941
  2. 2
    Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
    2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 402-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Colleton Medical Center
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952387979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beatty works at The Breast Place in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Beatty’s profile.

    Dr. Beatty has seen patients for Breast Lump, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

