Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD
Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370
-
2
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology - Pelham, 2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2300, Greer, SC 29650
-
3
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology - Spartanburg, 1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and offers many solution for my care and approach to Arthritis Care. Thank You for all you do and listening to my struggles.
About Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD
Rheumatology
19 years of experience
English
Female
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University|Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
