Overview of Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD

Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Becker works at Office in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Greer, SC and Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.