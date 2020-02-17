See All Psychiatrists in Winston Salem, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Beckman, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (40)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Beckman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Beckman works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-4551
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals
    10090 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 813-5575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 17, 2020
    Dr. Beckman is a top notch Psychiatrist. She takes time to get to know you. She allocated a lot of time with me. Sometimes, I would feel depressed, overwhelmed and my anxiety would be very high. A lot of traumatic experiences (MST) in my life especially during my military service. Dr. Beckman listened to me describing my background. I'm happy she was there for me. I miss her terribly. She is no longer working in this position. I cannot seem to find another Psychiatrist like her. I like the person who I'm seeing now, but it's not a long appt., unfortunately.
    Veteran Vic — Feb 17, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Beckman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801075874
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
