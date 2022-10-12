See All Podiatrists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Frederick, MD
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Frederick, MD with other offices in Mount Airy, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC
    63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 696-0818
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Maryland Orthopedic Center LLC
    1502 S Main St Ste 307, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 696-0818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Bell is personable and really cared for me as a patient. She listened to what I had to say and didn’t dismiss. I’ve only had 2 appointments with her, but she is in the process of ending 13 years of pain. She is knowledgeable, discussed everything clearly, and gives recommendations for next steps. She is truly one of the best doctors I’ve ever encountered
    — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699967869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

