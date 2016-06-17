Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bennett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Florida Cardiovascular Institute509 S Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 353-1515
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
USF Health Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 821-8038Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Bennett because of a recommendation. I would, yes, a hundred times recommend her. She has been gracious and caring both in the office and hospital. She is current on all the newer procedures for the heart and not afraid to refer her patients to greater specialist as needed. In doing this she saved my life, by referring me to the Heart Value Institutes in Bradenton, Fl. Tne thing I truly like also is that she is not a drug pusher like so many others. She listens and then decides
About Dr. Jennifer Bennett, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063493922
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
