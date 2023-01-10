Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Endocrinology Diabetes and Thyroid Specialists of Colorado11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 410, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8460
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I feel very lucky to have met this young, warm and dedicated doctor. She takes all the time you need, she listens carefully, takes notes, calls you in person to follow up. I feel very confident she will do anything in her power to help her patients. Having been a doctor myself, in another country, I see that she has "that" special gift.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275706285
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
