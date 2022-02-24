Dr. Bevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Bevins, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bevins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bevins' Office Locations
Southwest Florida Womens Group PA1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 303, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 593-0990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Bevins is a wonderful OBGYN. She is so smart and knowledgeable about every aspect of pregnancy - and also calm when teaching you about each stage. She gives you plenty of time at each appointment. Her nursing staff is very responsive and allowed me to come in for 2 different extra appointments when I asked questions in their online portal. The front desk is also accommodating and friendly. I’ve had such a wonderful experience for both of my pregnancies and felt it very good hands - thank you Dr Bevins!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972595841
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bevins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevins has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.