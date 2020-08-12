Dr. Jennifer Bhojwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bhojwani, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bhojwani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Bhojwani works at
Dr. Bhojwani's Office Locations
Eastover University Obgyn, 101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5301, Charlotte, NC 28262, (704) 863-9641
19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219, (704) 863-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Bhojwani is the finest, most caring and best of the best. She is always on time, truly cares about me, my health and most importantly, very compassionate. She never makes me feel like she’s in a rush and takes time to discuss all your concerns.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366464307
Dr. Bhojwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhojwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhojwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhojwani has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhojwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhojwani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhojwani.
