Dr. Jennifer Biglow, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Biglow, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Biglow works at Skin Specialists Ltd. in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Tag Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Specialists Ltd.
    825 Nicollet Mall Ste 1002, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 388-0711
  2. 2
    Zel Skin and Laser Specialists
    2 Carlson Pkwy N Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 473-1286

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 23, 2018
    The staff was very friendly when I arrived. My appointment was on time. when I saw Dr. Biglow she took time to know me. When I explained why I was there she immediately diagnosed my condition. The treatment she prescribed worked just as she said. Overall a great experience and a great outcome.
    Joe M in Minneapolis — Apr 23, 2018
    About Dr. Jennifer Biglow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1629021134
    • 1629021134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Biglow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biglow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biglow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biglow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biglow works at Skin Specialists Ltd. in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Biglow’s profile.

    Dr. Biglow has seen patients for Hives, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biglow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Biglow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biglow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biglow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biglow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

