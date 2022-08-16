Overview of Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Boeri works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.