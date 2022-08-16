Dr. Boeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Boeri works at
Dr. Boeri's Office Locations
1
Holy Cross Medical Group4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-6770
2
Healthcare Management Group Pain Management5597 N Dixie Hwy Fl 2, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boeri has so far been an exceptional doctor and does not fail to both listen and answer my questions of what exactly is going on with my feet and what my options are, both non surgical and surgical. Compared to other doctors I have, she is in no way dismissive, she doesn't try to minimize, and gives me clear recommendations.
About Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1932112810
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boeri has seen patients for Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boeri speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.