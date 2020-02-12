Overview of Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD

Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Boll works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.