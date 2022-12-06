See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (70)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bonheur works at Jennifer Bonheur, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Bonheur, MD
    1317 3rd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-2075
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720102577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hosptial
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonheur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonheur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonheur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonheur works at Jennifer Bonheur, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bonheur’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonheur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonheur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonheur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonheur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

