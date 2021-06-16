Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bontreger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bontreger is very thorough. You never feel rushed in her office. She listens to all your concerns and answers all your questions. She has been an amazing doctor for our family!
About Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Hospital
- University Of Maryland Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Bontreger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bontreger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bontreger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bontreger speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bontreger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bontreger.
