Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO

Sports Medicine
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO

Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Bontreger works at Southern Horizon Healthcare in Highland Village, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bontreger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Horizon Healthcare
    2280 Highland Village Rd Ste 100, Highland Village, TX 75077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vertigo
Dizziness
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vertigo

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr. Bontreger is very thorough. You never feel rushed in her office. She listens to all your concerns and answers all your questions. She has been an amazing doctor for our family!
    — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679516652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christiana Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Bontreger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bontreger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bontreger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bontreger works at Southern Horizon Healthcare in Highland Village, TX.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bontreger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bontreger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bontreger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

