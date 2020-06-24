Dr. Jennifer Boucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Boucher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Boucher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Boucher works at
University Medical Service Association Inc4202 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33620 Directions (866) 592-2199
- 2 2700 Healing Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 994-0611
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Boucher is very thorough and very nice. The staff is friendly and courteous. I was concerned about starting a new medication and she was very patient and helpful. I am new to the area and feel very pleased that I have found a good doctor. I would highly recommend her.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1598151938
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Boucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boucher works at
Dr. Boucher speaks Spanish.
Dr. Boucher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.