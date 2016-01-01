Dr. Jennifer Braden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Braden, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Braden works at
Locations
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Braden, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1669580536
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Braden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Braden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braden works at
Dr. Braden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.