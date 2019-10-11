Dr. Jennifer Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brady, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Brady works at
Locations
-
1
AAMG Diabetes & Endocrinolgy2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 510, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6700
-
2
Adult Cardiovascular Medicine888 Bestgate Rd Ste 208, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-0822
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brady?
I would highly recommend Dr. Brady. She is a top notch professional and very personable. Very grateful to be her patient. Will Scott
About Dr. Jennifer Brady, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639229313
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Univ Hosp|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.