See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (30)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD

Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Breazeale works at The Woodlands OB/GYN and Women's Health in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Breazeale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tiffany Tracy, MD
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 540, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Dementia
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Breazeale?

    Apr 14, 2018
    She is so carrying and interested in me as a person, not just a patient. She smiles. She’s kind and never makes me feel uncomfortable or like she’s too busy for me. She’s just a nice friendly person but also knowledgeable.
    — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Breazeale to family and friends

    Dr. Breazeale's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Breazeale

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104851047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breazeale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breazeale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breazeale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breazeale works at The Woodlands OB/GYN and Women's Health in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Breazeale’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Breazeale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breazeale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breazeale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breazeale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Breazeale, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.