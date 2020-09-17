Dr. Jennifer Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Browning, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Browning, MD
Dr. Jennifer Browning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Browning works at
Dr. Browning's Office Locations
Care for Women350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 350, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-3816Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Humble18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 764-1293Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browning was my obgyn when I was pregnant with my first child. She took very good care of me and my soon to be daughter. Now my girl is 17 months old and I feel like I’m pregnant again. If I am I look forward to seeing her soon.
About Dr. Jennifer Browning, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003898354
Education & Certifications
- Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Medical Branch
- Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Medical Branch
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
