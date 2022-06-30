Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brubaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Carbon, IL.
Dr. Brubaker works at
Locations
-
1
Glen Carbon Family Dentistry4235 S State Route 159, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (618) 305-7071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brubaker?
Dr. Brubaker treats our whole family. She is amazing! Very down to earth, talks to all of at our level and is extremely personable. Her team is equally as amazing!
About Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1205940681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brubaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brubaker accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brubaker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brubaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brubaker works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brubaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brubaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brubaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brubaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.