Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD

Pediatrics
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD

Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Brubaker works at Southeast Lancaster Health Svs in Lancaster, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brubaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lancaster Health Center
    304 N Water St, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-6371
  2. 2
    Union Community Care
    515B Hershey Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-6371
  3. 3
    Queen Pharmacy
    625 S Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-6371

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912927179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

