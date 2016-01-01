Dr. Brubaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD
Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brubaker works at
Dr. Brubaker's Office Locations
Lancaster Health Center304 N Water St, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 299-6371
Union Community Care515B Hershey Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 299-6371
Queen Pharmacy625 S Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 299-6371
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brubaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brubaker speaks Spanish.
Dr. Brubaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brubaker.
