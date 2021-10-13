Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD

Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Bruggers works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.