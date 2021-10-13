See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD

Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Bruggers works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bruggers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta
    61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-3290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Wrist Fracture
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Wrist Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992965990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons Of Northern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruggers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruggers works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bruggers’s profile.

    Dr. Bruggers has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

