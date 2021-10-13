Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Bruggers' Office Locations
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been treating my mother for her knee and foot surgery.She is very nice friendly and always explain us details of her progress.Her staff is also good and cooperative.
About Dr. Jennifer Bruggers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1992965990
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons Of Northern California
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruggers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruggers has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.