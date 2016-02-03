Overview

Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD is a Dermatologist in Newnan, GA. They completed their residency with Dermatology - Tulane University School of Medicine



Dr. Buckley works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan in Newnan, GA with other offices in Austell, GA, Cartersville, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.