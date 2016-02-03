Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD is a Dermatologist in Newnan, GA. They completed their residency with Dermatology - Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Buckley works at
Locations
1
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
2
Skin Cancer Specialists, Austell1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-1013
3
Skin Cancer Specialists, Cartersville970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 220, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 606-8026
4
Newnan Office1625 Highway 34 E Ste A, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
5
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Dental Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buckley is very professional, timely, straight-forward, friendly and always courteous.
About Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215908652
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley works at
Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
740 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.