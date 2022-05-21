Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buczyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD
Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Buczyner's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Palm Beach Internal Medicine3502 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 909-0080Friday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Neuroscience Intitute641 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 882-6214
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Buczyner for 5+ years. Dr. Buczyner takes the time to listen to my issues and concerns. She asks questions to insure her understanding. Whether testing is needed, medication or even a referral to another doctor I trust that she is choosing the best option for my situation.
About Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buczyner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buczyner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buczyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buczyner has seen patients for Tension Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buczyner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Buczyner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buczyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buczyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buczyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.