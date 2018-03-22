Dr. Bump has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Bump, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Bump, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bump, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bump's Office Locations
Texas Children's Fetal Center6651 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 826-7500
Valbona Medical Center Baylor College of6630 De Moss Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 272-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Bump.
About Dr. Jennifer Bump, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760726376
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bump accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bump. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bump.
