Dr. Jennifer Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bunch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bunch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Bunch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Restorative Pain Medicine Physicians11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 204, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 495-6085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunch?
Could hardly walk. Thanks to Dr. BUNCH I can get around again. Feel as I am young again.
About Dr. Jennifer Bunch, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376830562
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunch works at
Dr. Bunch has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bunch speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.