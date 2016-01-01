Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bunch, DO is a Dermatologist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Bunch works at Northeast Dermatology in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Warts and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.