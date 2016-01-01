Overview of Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD

Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Every Child Pediatrics - Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.