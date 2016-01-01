See All Pediatricians in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Burns works at Every Child Pediatrics - Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burns' Office Locations

    Lakewood
    355 Union Blvd Ste 105, Lakewood, CO 80228 (720) 764-6932

  • North Suburban Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023123528
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Every Child Pediatrics - Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    Dr. Burns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

