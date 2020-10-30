Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD
Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1359
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 436-1359
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent nursing staff. Phenomenal Doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659304046
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.