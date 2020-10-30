Overview of Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD

Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Prevea Allouez Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.