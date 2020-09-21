Overview of Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD

Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Burzawa works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.