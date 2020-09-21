Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burzawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD
Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Burzawa's Office Locations
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful for the care I have been given by Dr. Burzawa. From my initial visit, through surgery and now aftercare, I feel I am in the most capable of hands. Dr. Burzawa’s warmth has helped me through a period that could have been incredibly stressful.
About Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861715096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burzawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burzawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burzawa has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burzawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burzawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burzawa.
