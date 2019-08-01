Overview of Dr. Jennifer Butler, MD

Dr. Jennifer Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at The Women's Health Group in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.