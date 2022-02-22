Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cafardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2123 Auburn Ave Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 579-9191
Christ Hospital Physicians4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 564-1325
Tch - Dermatology Red Bank4460 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 579-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cafardi?
Went in on February 1, 2022 to have a skin cancer removed. Dr. Cafardi was a wonderful lady that has the patient’s comfort as first priority. She performed the Moh’s surgery almost pain free. The needle stick of the numbing medicine was the only pain that I experienced, and it was no big deal. Two weeks later, the spot on my temple s almost totally healed. I recommend Dr. Cafardi to anyone needing dermatology surgery.
About Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1609080837
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Grove City College
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cafardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cafardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cafardi has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cafardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cafardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cafardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cafardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cafardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.