Overview of Dr. Jennifer Capezio, MD

Dr. Jennifer Capezio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Capezio works at Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.