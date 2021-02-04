Overview of Dr. Jennifer Carandang, MD

Dr. Jennifer Carandang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Carandang works at Superior Medical Care in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.