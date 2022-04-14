Overview of Dr. Jennifer Caruana, DO

Dr. Jennifer Caruana, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Caruana works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.