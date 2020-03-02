Dr. Jennifer Cather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cather, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cather, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Cather works at
Locations
-
1
Modern Dermatology9101 N Central Expy Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cather?
I have gone to Dr Cather for over 25 years and would never even consider anyone else, ever! She specializes in psoriasis and is so very patient with me, kind and considerate. She takes the time to listen to me and my concerns and worries and always finds a way to reassure me and treats me like I am important to her. The staff is super and my appointments are always on time.
About Dr. Jennifer Cather, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1154366417
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cather has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cather works at
Dr. Cather has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cather speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.