Overview

Dr. Jennifer Chambers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Chambers works at Park Street Family Care in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.