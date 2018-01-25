Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 55 E California Blvd Ste 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang gives me lots of information, is very thoughtful, and takes time to help me make good health care decisions. I've had very good experiences with her and would recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.