Dr. Yaxi Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Yaxi Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yaxi Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ)3014 37Th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 719-7323Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaxi Chen?
Dr. Chen always takes great care of me when I come in. Never an issue. Very understanding and sweet. We love her
About Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
- Allergy
- English, Mandarin
- 1033452867
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaxi Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaxi Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaxi Chen works at
Dr. Yaxi Chen speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaxi Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaxi Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaxi Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaxi Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.