Overview

Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Chen works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.