Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD

Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chen works at Zhenghong Yuan MD Inc in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zhenghong Yuan MD Inc
    416 W Las Tunas Dr Ste 303, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 571-0111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Fever
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Fever

Treatment frequency



Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Minnan
    NPI Number
    • 1548335516
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Zhenghong Yuan MD Inc in San Gabriel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

