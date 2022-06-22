Overview

Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at The University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.