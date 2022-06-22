Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (215) 955-1085Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Clarian Health Partners Inc11700 N Meridian St Ste 350, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2647
-
3
Indiana University Medical Center545 Barnhill Dr # EH421, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (219) 531-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
I am 82 years old and had an emergency gallbladder operation. Dr. Choi was excellent and I ruined her late afternoon on Memorial Day!!! Could not have been more pleased with my care including the follow up appointment.
About Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750598579
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Health North Hospital|Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Abdominoplasty and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.